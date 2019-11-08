Majestic tiger family filmed drinking water together, videos amazes Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:04 IST

Tigers can be hard to spot even when one is on a safari. That’s why this tweet from Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda is a treat for nature lovers. Earlier today, Nanda tweeted a video of a tigress with her three cubs drinking water at a watering hole.

The majestic posture of the exotic animals is a pleasure to watch and people on Twitter cannot stop posting comments about them. In his tweet, the IFS officer wrote “A tiger can live without food for 2 weeks, but without water for 4 days max.”

Next few days will be at the tiger capital of India- Pench & Central Indian tiger landscape, source of life sustaining water for many. Just for information, a tiger can live without food for 2 weeks, but without water for 4 days max. Enjoy the clip of the family having water. pic.twitter.com/PL5U1dR69t — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 8, 2019

Within these few hours, the video has collected almost 6,000 views and more than 1,000 likes - and still counting. The tweet has also gathered several reactions - while some are surprised at such a clear view of the tigers drinking water, many are amazed with the posture and beautiful stance of the animals while they drink water.

“What a beauty,” says a Twitter user. “Look at that body posture,’ says another. “Thanks for this beautiful video,” says a third. “Treat for the day,” comments a fourth.

The video has been circulating on the Internet for a while but it has left netizens delighted all over again.

What do you think of this video?