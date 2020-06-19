e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Malala Yousafzai completes degree at Oxford. Immediate plans include Netflix

Malala Yousafzai completes degree at Oxford. Immediate plans include Netflix

Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter to share her big news along with two images.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 19, 2020 16:10 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Malala Yousafzai covered in cake and confetti.
The image shows Malala Yousafzai covered in cake and confetti. (Twitter/@Malala)
         

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has completed her degree at the University of Oxford. Malala, who was pursuing Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford’s Lady Margaret Hall, shared her happiness at completing her degree. She tweeted about the big news with two pictures.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford,” she wrote on Twitter.

While Malala may need some time to figure out what’s next for her, she revealed her immediate plans. “I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep,” she added in her tweet.

The tweet is complete with two pictures, one which shows Malala cutting a cake with her family and another, probably taken at her university, which shows her covered in cake and confetti.

Within a few hours of being shared, the tweet has collected over 2.6 lakh likes and more than 32,000 retweets. Tweeple have poured congratulatory messages in the tweet’s comments section.

“Congratulations, you wonderful, inspiring woman,” posted a Twitter user. “Congratulations! Take the well-deserved rest,” shared another.

In 2012, Malala was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman for advocating girls’ education. In 2014, she became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy of education.

tags
top news
Delhi health minister’s condition worsens, moved to 2nd Covid-19 hospital
Delhi health minister’s condition worsens, moved to 2nd Covid-19 hospital
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
China’s recent actions maybe a step towards shaping post-pandemic global order: Experts
China’s recent actions maybe a step towards shaping post-pandemic global order: Experts
Supreme Court asks Centre to fix Covid-19 test rates across country
Supreme Court asks Centre to fix Covid-19 test rates across country
How was Galwan Valley named? Explorer’s grandson explains
How was Galwan Valley named? Explorer’s grandson explains
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
‘China may have instigated clash to grab Indian territory’: US Senator
‘China may have instigated clash to grab Indian territory’: US Senator
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In