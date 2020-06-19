Malala Yousafzai completes degree at Oxford. Immediate plans include Netflix

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 16:10 IST

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has completed her degree at the University of Oxford. Malala, who was pursuing Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford’s Lady Margaret Hall, shared her happiness at completing her degree. She tweeted about the big news with two pictures.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford,” she wrote on Twitter.

While Malala may need some time to figure out what’s next for her, she revealed her immediate plans. “I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep,” she added in her tweet.

The tweet is complete with two pictures, one which shows Malala cutting a cake with her family and another, probably taken at her university, which shows her covered in cake and confetti.

Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. 😴 pic.twitter.com/AUxN55cUAf — Malala (@Malala) June 19, 2020

Within a few hours of being shared, the tweet has collected over 2.6 lakh likes and more than 32,000 retweets. Tweeple have poured congratulatory messages in the tweet’s comments section.

Congratulations, Malala! Hard work always pays off! Thanks for being such an inspiration! ❤️🎨🌱 pic.twitter.com/llPFkzVPkw — Oliver (@OlisTweets) June 19, 2020

Congratulations on your graduation @Malala! For so many, higher education is the start of great things. For you, great things preceded it and I can only imagine the even greater ones to follow. The world is lucky to have you on it. — Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) June 19, 2020

Congratulations! You’re already a world leader so take a rest, replenish & restore, then take us into the future. — gwheezie (@geewheezie) June 19, 2020

“Congratulations, you wonderful, inspiring woman,” posted a Twitter user. “Congratulations! Take the well-deserved rest,” shared another.

In 2012, Malala was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman for advocating girls’ education. In 2014, she became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy of education.