Man caught licking stranger’s doorbell for 3 hours, bizarre video goes viral

A man in Salinas, California has been dubbed “#doorbelllicker” after a security camera recorded him licking a stranger’s doorbell reportedly for three hours. The man has since been tracked down by police but people on Twitter still can’t keep calm and carry on and have launched several tweets sharing their thoughts on the bizarre incident.

The Dungan family, living in the house, called police after finding the footage of the man on their doorstep, reports KION. While the parents were away when the incident took place last Saturday, the children were at home and slept through the noise. The parents, however, received alerts from the surveillance system about movement on the front door.

“I thought, boy there’s a lot of traffic. I go, 5:00 in the morning? My son doesn’t get home till 6:00 am well then who the heck is that?” Sylvia Dungan told KION. What they eventually found left them quite surprised.

Footage that’s gone crazy viral all over social media shows the man, identified as Roberto Daniel Arroyo, 33, licking the doorbell for hours. Police also say Arroyo was caught on camera appearing to relieve himself in the front yard.

Dungan also tweeted about the incident when the clip went viral:

According to Heavy.com, Salinas Police has questioned Arroyo following the Incident. He had previously been arrested at least three times before.

