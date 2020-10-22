Man choking on food asks for help. Cop notices, springs into action. Watch

it-s-viral

A police officer has been hailed as a hero after a video shows him springing into action to save a man. The officer noticed the man was choking and helped dislodge the obstruction clearing his airway.

The video was shared on Facebook by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. “Watch this incredible body cam footage of a deputy springing into action when he noticed a man was choking! Deputy Clayton Rideout successfully dislodged the obstruction by performing the Heimlich maneuver,” says the caption shared along with the video.

The caption further explains that the man had stopped his vehicle and asked for help by honking his horn to catch the attention of officers close by. He even got out of his car and waved out for help. That’s when Rideout realised he was choking and rushed to help him.

“Within seconds, the man’s airway was cleared,” details the caption. After the incident, the man told the officials that he was eating a sandwich and began choking on a piece of it.

Watch the video of the incident below:

Since being posted on October 17, the video has received over 700 reactions and several comments praising the cop for his actions.

“I have said it before and will continue to say- HCSO is awesome!! Deputy Rideout, you are a hero!” posted a Facebook user. “Everyone in the right place at the right time. Thank you Deputy!” wrote another.