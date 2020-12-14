Man creates art entirely out of staples, impresses netizens. Watch

it-s-viral

The Internet never lets one down when it comes to showcasing unusual and quirky artworks. This clip by Russian artist Slava Zaitsev is one such apt example. The video shared on Instagram shows the artist creating art with staples. If you’re confused, let the video show you how.

The clip starts with a close-up shot of the canvas. The artist goes on, creating his art with a simple staple gun. Zaitsev can be seen using staples of different colours. A few moments into the clip, a broader angle reveals that the piece depicts a picture of a doggo.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on December 12, the clip has garnered over 34,700 views along with tons of comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop praising the form of art, others showed their appreciation with clapping hands and fire emojis.

“Amazing! Such precision,” wrote an Instagram user. “Loved the art,” said another. “You’re really talented,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this artwork?