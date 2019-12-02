Man creates Tesla’s Cybertruck out of mashed potatoes, video amuses people

it-s-viral

Tesla’s Cybertruck has been in the limelight due to its unique features. Now it has again grabbed people’s attention but for a very unusual reason. During Thanksgiving, a man paid a delicious tribute to the new Tesla vehicle by sculpting its model out of mashed potatoes.

Greg Milano, an architect, took an hour to sculpt the exceptional model which was filmed by his brother. Dan Milano, the brother, shared a video of this creation on Twitter. Replying to his own post, he further shared a few more clips. One of which even takes a witty dig at the ‘shatterproof’ incident which happened during Tesla’s Cybertruck launch. The videos show how Greg carves out an almost perfect model of the car equipped with a tailgate and wheels.

My brother has been working on a mashed potato cybertruck for over an hour pic.twitter.com/Bze4kOKiHy — Dan Milano (@DanMilanoHere) November 29, 2019

Here’s another image showing the truck being made intricately.

Lookin pretty sweet, now he’s scooping out the back pic.twitter.com/EKYQQhfjcC — Dan Milano (@DanMilanoHere) November 29, 2019

With patience and careful strokes, the video shows Greg, scooping out portions of mashed potato to shape the back of the truck.

Showing the end result, Dan wrote, “Ramp is down.”

As a finishing touch, Greg pours gravy on top of this ‘mash-terpiece.’ Finally, he eats it as a Thanksgiving meal.

Posted on November 29, the post gathered close to 3.9 million views and counting along with 2.8 lakh likes. Netizens had some really funny comments about this mouth-watering sculpture.

Elon Mash — Alex Micu (@axelk) November 29, 2019

don't forget to mash the windows... sorry meant smash — Dad Jokes Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) November 29, 2019

“The hardest part was definitely the geometric lines of the design, keeping the proportions correct, achieving the illusion that it is sitting on four wheels and creating the thin walls of the bed of the truck with the tailgate down,” Milano told CNN.

What do you think of this tasty model truck?