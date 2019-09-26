e-paper
Man dries playing cards on flight, prompts Twitter to share weird experiences

A Twitter user posted a video of the passenger asking others to share similar experiences.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
"What's the most random act that's wound you up on a plane?" Twitter user Jayne Sharp asks on Twitter.
“What’s the most random act that’s wound you up on a plane?” Twitter user Jayne Sharp asks on Twitter.
         

One comes across various sorts of people while travelling. Some people have quirks or do certain things that are hard to miss or forget. That’s sort of the experience this Twitter user had on a flight. He was seated next to a man who spent his entire journey drying out a deck of playing cards using the air vent above his seat. The man tweeted a video of said passenger asking others to share similar experience and Twitter didn’t disappoint.

“What’s the most random act that’s wound you up on a plane?” Twitter user Jayne Sharp asks on Twitter. “Mine’s this bloke next to us who spent the entire journey from Nice to Heathrow individually drying out every single playing card in the bloody pack,” he says, adding that “the Queen of Clubs proved to be particularly damp.”

The tweet, since being shared on September 23, has collected almost 500 likes and quite a few comments. While many have asked the same question: “How’d he get his cards wet”, several others have shared their own bizarre experiences.

Recently, a woman made headlines after she decided to open the flight’s emergency door because she felt “too stuffy” and wanted “some fresh air.”

Have you had a similar bizarre experience?

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 17:24 IST

