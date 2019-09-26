Man dries playing cards on flight, prompts Twitter to share weird experiences

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:46 IST

One comes across various sorts of people while travelling. Some people have quirks or do certain things that are hard to miss or forget. That’s sort of the experience this Twitter user had on a flight. He was seated next to a man who spent his entire journey drying out a deck of playing cards using the air vent above his seat. The man tweeted a video of said passenger asking others to share similar experience and Twitter didn’t disappoint.

“What’s the most random act that’s wound you up on a plane?” Twitter user Jayne Sharp asks on Twitter. “Mine’s this bloke next to us who spent the entire journey from Nice to Heathrow individually drying out every single playing card in the bloody pack,” he says, adding that “the Queen of Clubs proved to be particularly damp.”

What’s the most random act that’s wound you up on a plane? Mine’s this bloke next to us who spent the entire journey from Nice to Heathrow individually drying out every single playing card in the bloody pack. The Queen of Clubs proved to be particularly damp. pic.twitter.com/RyLF2UALDG — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) September 23, 2019

The tweet, since being shared on September 23, has collected almost 500 likes and quite a few comments. While many have asked the same question: “How’d he get his cards wet”, several others have shared their own bizarre experiences.

Transatlantic flight, we're still on the ground at Heathrow. Guy in seat in front fully reclines his seat into my lap, lounges back with his arms reaching above and behind his head and claps them over the video screen I'm supposed to be watching the safety briefing on. — Tony Nicol ⚫️ (@TonyNicol3) September 23, 2019

The man on the long haul who in flight socks and shorts who took the space by the toilets to do his stretching exercises displaying a testicle on every lunge. X — davesduster (@rebustheholder) September 23, 2019

Ours was probably the woman who projectile vomited over us an hour into a long haul flight. — musiquesoul (@musiquesoul) September 23, 2019

The nervous man across the aisle from us that drank lots of spirits just after take off, passed out and then did a sickly smelling poo in his trousers 2 hours into an 8 hour flight. We moved seats. 🤢😷 — Liz and Simon (@_blue_kangaroo) September 24, 2019

On an overnight nine hour flight from Heathrow to Calgary, the guy next to me tapped away on his laptop nonstop. I was ready to kill him 🤬 — Tracy Hall (@Tracy1960) September 23, 2019

A girl picking off her false nails on a flight made me lose my mind. — Kat Bel (@KatrinaBelarbi) September 23, 2019

Recently, a woman made headlines after she decided to open the flight’s emergency door because she felt “too stuffy” and wanted “some fresh air.”

Have you had a similar bizarre experience?

