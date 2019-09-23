Man helps wife through labour with book on their love story. Video is viral

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:50 IST

A man’s unique idea to help his wife through two days of labour has gone viral all over the Internet. Georgia resident Kendall Caver created a special book that contained the couple’s love story and words of encouragement for the then-mommy-to-be. A video of Caver turning the pages of the book while awaiting the birth of their child has collected over 2.5 million views since it was shared on September 4.

“Encouraging my Wife through 2 days of labor,” says caption posted along with the video. The video, a little less than four-minutes-long, shows Caver standing by his wife showing her the words etched in the special book.

The first page simply says the word ‘Breathe’. It goes on to remind Jasmine Caver about the first time the couple met almost 10 years ago. It goes on to list the couple’s happy and trying times along with continuous reminders for Jasmine to ‘breathe’. the book also says what a great mom Jasmine would be.

Watch the video below to see what all the book says:

The heartwarming video has struck a chord with thousands of people. Along with all the views, the video has also collected over 57,000 shares and more than 30,000 reactions - and still counting. While most people love the idea, there were those who didn’t quite feel that way.

“So sweet, encouraging, and thoughtful when she really needed to know all that,” says a Facebook user. “Oh my God this is so amazingly beautiful and heartfelt. I’m sitting here in absolute tears,” says another. “Don’t think I would have wanted to read a book while in labor,” says a third. “Why couldn’t he just speak all that?” wonders another.

What do you think of the idea and the video?

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 15:36 IST