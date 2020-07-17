e-paper
Man imagines birds with arms, video is bizarre yet absolutely hilarious

Man imagines birds with arms, video is bizarre yet absolutely hilarious

“Wish this was a 20 minutes or longer clip,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:55 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A screenshot from the funny video.
A screenshot from the funny video. (Twitter/@Curlykidlife)
         

The Internet is a strange yet creative place. There are times when it presents us with such videos which are absolutely bizarre but at the same time can tickle your funny bone. One such clip was recently shared on Twitter and Instagram by video creator Duncan Evans - and to say it is hilarious is an understatement.

“If birds had arms...” with this simple caption Evans shared the video and it has now left people laughing out loud. Chances are you won’t be able to stop giggling after seeing the clip.

We’ll give you a moment to catch your breath as it is most likely you’re still chuckling. Who would have thought this is a video we needed for having a good laugh. In fact, the video has now prompted a laughter fest on Twitter.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.9 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. It has also garnered more than 1.4 lakh likes and close to 75,000 retweets.

Here’s what people wrote:

“Wish this was a 20 minutes or longer clip,” wrote an Instagram user. “Best thing available on the internet right now. Seriously,” commented another and we neither confirm nor deny that statement.”

“This is epic,” wrote a third. Do you think that too?

What do you think of the video?

