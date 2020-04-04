Man offers toilet paper rolls, hand sanitisers to delivery drivers. Hailed as hero

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 16:02 IST

Highlights A clip of a man helping out the delivery drivers coming over to deliver essentials is winning the Internet

The clip shows Evan giving out sanitisers to delivery drivers

The clip has garnered over 42,000 views till now

Of everything that the world is experiencing, some examples of humanity are making people keep up their spirits for a better tomorrow. A clip of a man, named Evan, helping out the delivery drivers coming over to deliver essentials is one such example. Posted on Instagram, the compassionate gesture of the man, has earned appreciation from netizens.

The minute-long clip shows a bowl full of sanitiser bottles and packs of toilet paper rolls kept in the front porch of the man’s house along with a note. The note reads, “Delivery drivers: Take it if you need it. Thank you for your hard work.”

A few seconds into the clip, a delivery person sees the items and is visible taken aback. He then knocks on the door and asks Evan if he could take them. The clip ends with Evan thanking the man for his hard work amid the crisis.

“Giving Delivery Drivers Sold Out Items. Take care of the people who are taking care of you. We had more than we needed and wanted to give back; share this video to help spread positivity! The world needs it right now!” reads the caption.

The clip, since being shared, has garnered over 42,000 views till now. While some couldn’t stop praising Evan’s kindhearted gesture, others asked him to keep up helping those who are in need of such items.

“You’re a good man. You’re always giving. Love it,” praised an Instagram user. “I love how he didn’t just take it. He knocked and still asked if it was okay! That goes to show he’s not one of those people at the store who’s like MINE!” pointed out another. “Awesome! They work long hours and probably can’t get to the store until everything is picked over,” said a third.

This is not the only video of the initiative; take a look at the others too.

What do you think of this man’s gesture?