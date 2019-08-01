e-paper
Man pees outside railway station, made to clean up his mess as punishment

Nature’s call is often hard to ignore, but there are only specific places where one should reply to that call – like a toilet. A man, however, decided that the best place to relieve himself was outside a railway station in Worcester.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:13 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Man was handed a mop and bucket to clean after he pees outside railway station.
Man was handed a mop and bucket to clean after he pees outside railway station.

Nature’s call is often hard to ignore, but there are only specific places where one should reply to that call – like a toilet. A man, however, decided that the best place to relieve himself was outside a railway station in Worcester. When caught, he was given a punishment by the authority which many may find apt for the mess he created.

First, the man was refused travel in the railways by the authorities. And then, he was handed a mop and bucket to clean after himself, reports Sky News.

A post about the incident was also shared on Twitter by BTP3Counties. “Today’s top tip! If you decide to urinate on 1 of our stations then expect to be given a mop & bucket to clean up after yourself, whilst being supervised. You will then be refused travel like this person found out in #worcester today all whilst a very busy service was emptying,” reads the post.

People dropped various kinds of comments on the post. Most of them agreed with the punishment handed out by the authorities. Check out how they reacted: 

Do you think the railway authorities took the right step?

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 12:11 IST

