Man pulled over for driving with bizarre passenger in front seat…a ‘skeleton’

The Department of Public Safety tweeted the bizarre incident which took place in Arizona along with a picture of the skeleton in the front seat of the car.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 27, 2020 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The skeleton was tied to the seat with rope and had a hat on to make it look more believable.
The skeleton was tied to the seat with rope and had a hat on to make it look more believable.(Twitter/@Arizona_DPS)
         

People can go to any extent when it comes to violation of traffic rules. Case in point, a 62-year-old man, tried to disguise a fake skeleton as a passenger so that he could use the HOV (high-occupancy vehicle) lane which is kept reserved for vehicles with more than one passenger.

The skeleton was tied to the seat with rope and had a hat on to make it look more believable.

Apparently, the man was trying to drive through the HOV lane and to meet the requirements he propped up the fake skeleton in the front seat posing it as a passenger.

“Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeleton riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong! One of our motor troopers cited the 62-year-old male driver for HOV & window tint violations on SR-101 near Apache Blvd this morning,” the department tweeted.

Posted on January 27, the post got mixed reactions from netizens.

What do you think of this weird incident?

(With inputs from AP)

