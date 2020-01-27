Man pulled over for driving with bizarre passenger in front seat…a ‘skeleton’

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 15:11 IST

People can go to any extent when it comes to violation of traffic rules. Case in point, a 62-year-old man, tried to disguise a fake skeleton as a passenger so that he could use the HOV (high-occupancy vehicle) lane which is kept reserved for vehicles with more than one passenger.

The Department of Public Safety tweeted the bizarre incident which took place in Arizona along with a picture of the skeleton in the front seat of the car.

The skeleton was tied to the seat with rope and had a hat on to make it look more believable.

Apparently, the man was trying to drive through the HOV lane and to meet the requirements he propped up the fake skeleton in the front seat posing it as a passenger.

“Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeleton riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong! One of our motor troopers cited the 62-year-old male driver for HOV & window tint violations on SR-101 near Apache Blvd this morning,” the department tweeted.

Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong! ☠︎ One of our motor troopers cited the 62-year-old male driver for HOV & window tint violations on SR-101 near Apache Blvd this morning. #NiceTry #YoureNotHeMan #AZTroopers pic.twitter.com/wQYY831mNY — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 23, 2020

Posted on January 27, the post got mixed reactions from netizens.

What do you think of this weird incident?

(With inputs from AP)