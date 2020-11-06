e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man recovers from Covid-19 in Florida, says ‘I do’ in hospital where he is admitted. Watch

Man recovers from Covid-19 in Florida, says ‘I do’ in hospital where he is admitted. Watch

63-year old Henry Bell and his long-time fiancee Antionette Brown, 48, said their vows in the parking lot of the medical centre.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 22:29 IST
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Orange Park, Florida
The image shows the couple getting married.
The image shows the couple getting married. (Facebook/@Orange Park Medical Center)
         

Eight weeks after being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, Henry Bell and his long-time fiancee decided the time was right for a wedding.

So the day before his anticipated release from the inpatient rehab center at Orange Park Medical Center, Bell, 63, and Antionette Brown, 48, said their vows in the parking lot Thursday. Brown’s uncle performed the ceremony.

“His condition was deadly,” Brown told The Florida Times-Union. “We decided to do it now because we feel they (the hospital staff) are like family and wanted to share the life they gave us back.”

Bell was admitted to the hospital Sept. 13, and immediately put on a ventilator, the Florida Times-Union reported.

Brown and the couple’s seven grown children could only wait and hope for his condition to improve. He spent weeks in intensive care.

In addition, Brown underwent a tracheostomy, a medical procedure that creates an opening in the neck to place a tube into a person’s windpipe, allowing air to enter the lungs, the newspaper reported.

He entered the hospital’s rehab center Sunday and his recovery has included learning how to walk again.

“It was touch and go for a while,” hospital spokeswoman Carrie Turansky told the newspaper. “After this journey, he and his fiancee didn’t want to wait another minute to get married, and they are so appreciative of the staff … that they wanted to have their wedding here.”

The medical centre also took to Facebook to share a video of the ceremony. “Henry spent nearly two months at Orange Park Medical Center recovering from COVID-19. Many days in the ICU. After coming off of the ventilator his first and only wish was to marry his fiancé Antionette. Today the staff helped make that happen. Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. Bell!” they shared.

The video is absolutely heartening to watch:

People shared tons of comments on the video. “Love is such a powerful healing source, Congratulations,” wrote a Facebook user. “OMG! This is so sweet,” commented another. “Beautiful story,” shared a third.

tags
top news
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In