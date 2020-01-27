Man shares image of ‘giant mosquito’, reminds people of Jumanji

it-s-viral

An image tweeted by a user of the micro-blogging site has prompted varied reactions from people – and have left some terrified. The image is of a huge bug which looks like mosquito.

Written in Spanish, when translated, the caption of the post says, “Look at the size of the mosquito which entered my house. There’s a normal-sized mosquito kept beside it for comparison. Ezequiel Lobo wrote and shared the post on January 22.

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered close to 1.4 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 23,000 retweets.

MIREN EL TAMAÑO DEL MOSQUITO QUE ACABA DE ENTRAR POR MI VENTANA (al lado hay uno normal para hacer una perfecta comparación ahre) tengo: miedo pic.twitter.com/aypd1O67wT — ezequiel (@EzeLobo1) January 22, 2020

Eventually, the image found its way onto reddit too. People, on both the platforms, had a lot to say about the image of the huge bug. While some commented that it’s a creature out of the fictional film Jumanji, some simply gasped at the size of the bug. A few were also were reminded of the 2007 thriller-horror movie The Mist.

“So Jumanji,” wrote a reddit user. “The Mist, anyone?” commented another. “Does evolution scare you humans now?” wrote a third. “Why is it so big,” commented a fourth.

Some on Twitter seized the opportunity to drop memes involving the giant bug:

Yo cuando vea a ese mosquito pic.twitter.com/ZrhXCu8duD — Osv C. (@DrakHov) January 22, 2020

Jaj tranqui es un delivery de sangre que contrató Drácula pic.twitter.com/Qs0K5KNqCw — Termolar de 2,5L (@al_salahmin) January 22, 2020

Some people, however, suggested that the bug in the picture is not a mosquito and identified it as “robber fly”. Further adding, the insect is a native of Argentina and “they don’t sting or bite.” They only look like a giant mosquito.”

“Don’t worry, it’s not a giant mosquito it’s a “robber fly” they don’t bite, sting or anything it just looks like a mosquito but is a totally different thing, is like comparing a grizzly with a panda. Also they are rare, they aren’t something you see every day, not even every year,” wrote a reddit user. “No, they are not mosquitoes, they are “robber flies.”