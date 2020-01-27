e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Man shares image of ‘giant mosquito’, reminds people of Jumanji

Man shares image of ‘giant mosquito’, reminds people of Jumanji

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered close to 1.4 lakh views.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 27, 2020 19:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
‘Giant mosquito’ image sparked lots of reactions.
‘Giant mosquito’ image sparked lots of reactions. (Twitter/@EzeLobo1)
         

An image tweeted by a user of the micro-blogging site has prompted varied reactions from people – and have left some terrified. The image is of a huge bug which looks like mosquito.

Written in Spanish, when translated, the caption of the post says, “Look at the size of the mosquito which entered my house. There’s a normal-sized mosquito kept beside it for comparison. Ezequiel Lobo wrote and shared the post on January 22.

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered close to 1.4 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 23,000 retweets.

Eventually, the image found its way onto reddit too. People, on both the platforms, had a lot to say about the image of the huge bug. While some commented that it’s a creature out of the fictional film Jumanji, some simply gasped at the size of the bug. A few were also were reminded of the 2007 thriller-horror movie The Mist.

“So Jumanji,” wrote a reddit user. “The Mist, anyone?” commented another. “Does evolution scare you humans now?” wrote a third. “Why is it so big,” commented a fourth.

Some on Twitter seized the opportunity to drop memes involving the giant bug:

Some people, however, suggested that the bug in the picture is not a mosquito and identified it as “robber fly”. Further adding, the insect is a native of Argentina and “they don’t sting or bite.” They only look like a giant mosquito.”

“Don’t worry, it’s not a giant mosquito it’s a “robber fly” they don’t bite, sting or anything it just looks like a mosquito but is a totally different thing, is like comparing a grizzly with a panda. Also they are rare, they aren’t something you see every day, not even every year,” wrote a reddit user. “No, they are not mosquitoes, they are “robber flies.”

tags
top news
‘Your duty to arrest him’: Arvind Kejriwal replies to Amit Shah over Sharjeel Imam
‘Your duty to arrest him’: Arvind Kejriwal replies to Amit Shah over Sharjeel Imam
‘With help from NGOs, BJP on Aadhaar data collection spree’: Bengal CM
‘With help from NGOs, BJP on Aadhaar data collection spree’: Bengal CM
Delhi rape convict Mukesh Singh’s petition against rejection of mercy plea in SC tomorrow
Delhi rape convict Mukesh Singh’s petition against rejection of mercy plea in SC tomorrow
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
Here are the best under Rs 1,000 monthly broadband plans from Jio, others
Here are the best under Rs 1,000 monthly broadband plans from Jio, others
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news