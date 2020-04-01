e-paper
Man shaves off beard for this reason, netizens have thoughts

The video shows the transformation of a man for the worldwide safety precautions made mandatory for every citizen.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 01, 2020 11:57 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip gradually shows the man trying to cut a portion of his beard and screaming in horror.
If you’re thinking that staying home and giving up socialising is the biggest sacrifice you can do, allow this video to change your mind. All you men who are attached to your beards, here’s a question for you. How much can you give up for your own safety? What if that thing you had to give up was your beard? This clip is every pogonophile’s nightmare and there’s a chance you will also feel heartbroken at this man’s ‘loss’.

Posted on Reddit, the video shows the transformation of a man for the worldwide safety precautions made mandatory for every citizen. The man is seen entering the bathroom and looking at the mirror. He says that he is required to cut his full grown beard in order to wear a mask. And then the drama unfolds.

The clip gradually shows the man trying to cut a portion of his beard and screaming in horror. Part by part, he shaves his beard in different styles only to sport a mustache eventually. But in the end he shaves that off too and funnily admires his ‘perfectly round’ head.

Check out the clip:

True sacrifice. from r/funny

The clip has garnered more than 79,000 upvotes and tons of amused and ‘heartbroken’ comments. While some found the video to be a good experiment for the man’s looks, other netizens with the same experience shared some hilarious insights on the aftermath of a shaved upper lip.

“I feel like each different look would have made you the lead singer in a totally different type of band,” points out a Redditor. “Wait till you drink some ice water and it hits your upper lip. You’ll think you’ve never had cold water in your life. Promise you,” says another. “Every year after I shave it down, I ALWAYS wonder that too… is it always this cold?” comments a third.

Which look did you like, the one with the beard or the one without it?

