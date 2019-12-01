e-paper
Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

Man ‘solves’ 3 Rubik’s cubes while juggling them, video gathers 7 million views. Twitter has thoughts

The video of the man ‘solving’ Rubik’s cubes while juggling has collected over 7.1 million views.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 01, 2019 15:20 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image shows the man juggling 3 Rubik’s cubes.
Image shows the man juggling 3 Rubik’s cubes. (Twitter/@CucumberTonic)
         

A video involving a man and three Rubik’s cubes is the latest clip keeping Twitter busy. The video, which has gone crazy viral, shows a man juggling three Rubik’s cubes. What’s fascinating to watch is that the man apparently ends up solving all the cubes while juggling them.

“All other Rubik’s cube achievements are cancelled,” with this caption, the video was shared on Twitter by a user of the micro-blogging site. The 45-second-long video details the man’s act.

Since being shared on November 29, the video has collected over 7.1 million views – and the numbers are increasing quickly. Additionally, it has also collected about 72,000 likes and close to 32,000 retweets.

People had a lot to say about the video. While many expressed their surprise, some raised questions about the authenticity of the man’s claim. They commented that the man threw the cubes out of the camera – one by one – and exchanged with solved ones. In other words, Twitter landed in a debate over the viral video.

Take a look at what people tweeted:

Though the authenticity of the man’s claim is yet to be proven, this feat is not something unheard of – as some tweeple also pointed out.

Last year in May, a boy from China solved three Rubik’s cubes while juggling them. The boy, Que Jianyu, did so in 5 minutes 6.61 seconds to achieve a new Guinness World Records title. He bagged the title of ‘Fastest time to solve three Rubik’s cubes whilst juggling’.

A video of this impressive accomplishment was also shared on Guinness World Records’ YouTube channel:

Do you think the man solved the Rubik’s cube in the viral video?

