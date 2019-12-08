e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Man takes Facebook’s help to reunite girl with family after 12 years in Andhra Pradesh

Bhavani said that she is very happy to go home with her parents.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 08, 2019 13:45 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Andhra Pradesh
Vamsi found Bhavani’s brother on the social media network.
Vamsi found Bhavani’s brother on the social media network.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

A girl, who went missing 12 years back, is finally going to be reunited with her family.

The reunion of the girl with her family has become possible because of Vamsi Krishna, who searched for the minor’s parents and siblings on Facebook.

The girl -- Bhavani -- came to work as a maid in Vamsi’s house. During an inquiry, Bhavani told Vamsi that she was separated from her parents at an age of four from Cheepurupalli in Vijayanagaram district.

She was adopted by a woman and was living with her since then in Vijayawada.

Bhavani said that she is very happy to go home with her parents.

Vamsi found Bhavani’s brother on the social media network.

“I used to check the documents of people I hire. So, I asked the girl for documents to know her age. She told me that she does not have any document as she was adopted by a woman when she went missing. I asked her whether she wants to connect with her real parents. She said -- Yes. Then I took details from her and started searching on Facebook,” he told ANI.

“I sent a message to some people. And one has reverted to my message. I took his details, which matched the information provided by the girl. He then requested for a video call. He and her parents later confirmed that the girl belong to their family,” he added.

However, Bhavani’s stepmother Jaya was unhappy at first but welcomed the decision of the girl.

tags
top news
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
Delhi fire updates: FIR against factory owner, case shifted to crime branch
Delhi fire updates: FIR against factory owner, case shifted to crime branch
Unnao rape victim’s family to get security, arms licence, promises UP govt
Unnao rape victim’s family to get security, arms licence, promises UP govt
A sweater tag helped solve mystery of suitcase with body parts in Mumbai
A sweater tag helped solve mystery of suitcase with body parts in Mumbai
Baby hears mother’s voice with hearing aids, her reaction wins Twitter
Baby hears mother’s voice with hearing aids, her reaction wins Twitter
Bumped into each other in Hobart: Sania opens up on 1st meeting with Shoaib
Bumped into each other in Hobart: Sania opens up on 1st meeting with Shoaib
Xiaomi Redmi K30 new leaks reveal these key things about new flagship
Xiaomi Redmi K30 new leaks reveal these key things about new flagship
Over 40 killed after massive fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, NDRF joins rescue operations
Over 40 killed after massive fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, NDRF joins rescue operations
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News