e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man tries to order flowers for wife, gets bizarre substitute option instead

Man tries to order flowers for wife, gets bizarre substitute option instead

“LOL, that’s one way to keep things spicy,” read one comment in the Twitter thread.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:43 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a screenshot.
The image shows a screenshot. (Twitter/@hagmnn)
         

If you are a regular online shopper, then you know how the experience goes. The opportunity to window shop is immense, but so is the struggle of guessing if the purchased product would look just as it does on the screen. Now, one particular Twitter user, named Andreas Hagemann, has shared his funny online shopping experience related to substitute recommendations. The chances are that reading about it will make you giggle.

Hagemann shared this image on Twitter on October 13. “Can’t wait to surprise my wife with an organic red bell pepper!” reads the text shared alongside the snapshot.

The picture shows a screen grab. It conveys that the flowers Hagemann was trying to purchase for his wife are out of stock. He can, nonetheless, surprise her with a substitute - an organic red bell pepper.

If reading that felt strange, wait until you see this photograph:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this hilarious share has captured netizens’ attention. It has garnered over 19,700 likes and almost 4,000 retweets up until now.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person joked, “You better get a dozen”.

Another individual wrote, “And they said romance was dead”. “LOL, that’s one way to keep things spicy,” read one comment in the Twitter thread.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this post? Did it make you chuckle as well? Additionally, have you ever gotten an extremely bizarre substitute recommendation when online shopping?

tags
top news
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In