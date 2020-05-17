e-paper
May 17, 2020-Sunday
Man turning home into movie theater to 3-year-old baking cupcakes for a special reason, 7 videos which sparked Twitter chatter this week

Take a look at the top videos that went viral this week.

Updated: May 17, 2020 08:50 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
From Stormi’s test of patience to this man building a home theatre these are the viral videos of the week.
From Stormi’s test of patience to this man building a home theatre these are the viral videos of the week.(TikTok/Instagram)
         

From romantic to inspirational, this week’s viral videos were about all kinds of emotions. While one video showed how a person turned their home into a movie theatre, the other one showcased a 3-year-old who baked cupcakes for a very special reason.

Here are some such videos which went all kinds of viral this week.

Off-duty officer saves hiker

Thanks to the quick-thinking of an off-duty officer, a hiker who was struck in a whirlpool was saved. The incident took place at Angel Falls near Bass Lake in Madera County, USA. A video of the rescue also made its way onto Facebook and has now impressed many.

Kylie Jenner’s daughter’s patience test

In a social experiment of sorts, Kylie Jenner tested the patience of her daughter Stormi. The reaction of the little one is what surprised many but in a sweet way. See for yourself:

Anand Mahindra shares amazing car parking trick

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video which details a way to park a car in a space-saving and burglar-proof manner.

Kid uses can to give this important life lesson

A TikTok video shows how a kid uses an empty can to convey the message that saying sorry doesn’t always fix things. We’ll let you watch the rest of the video to see how he does that:

@izzy.tube

Life lesson for you guys! ( @asembtw )

♬ original sound - izzy.tube

Woman shows amazing football skills in heels

The next video in the list is of a woman from Brazil who captured people’s attention because of her amazing football freestyle skills. You have to see the video to believe how well she can manage a ball while wearing high heels:

Man turns home into movie theatre

If you are looking for some inspiration as in how to make things more interesting for your significant other, this video may give you some inspiration.

@michaelandmarisa

Suprised Marisa with an at home date night 🎥 🍿 💖 ##foru ##foryoupage ##fyp ##datenight ##bedroomcheck ##couple ##howto ##diy

♬ original sound - michaelandmarisa

3-year-old bakes treats for this special reason

This tiny tot named Kabeer is a #CoronaHero who got special thumbs up from Mumbai Police. This little one baked cupcakes to raise money to contribute to #MumbaiPoliceFoundation.

Which video impressed you the most?

India news

ht epaper

