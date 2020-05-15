e-paper
This guy just turned his home into a movie theatre for surprise date night. Watch

This guy’s date night effort is so on point, you’ll want to show this video to your significant other

it-s-viral Updated: May 15, 2020 15:10 IST
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The TikTok video posted by ‘Michael and Marisa’ on their handle has received over 6.7 million views.
The TikTok video posted by ‘Michael and Marisa’ on their handle has received over 6.7 million views. (TikTok/@michaelandmarisa/)
         

This video of a couple’s at home movie night date may just make you wonder about your own relationship. We say this because it may inspire you to do something equally nice for your other half.

A TikTok video posted by ‘Michael and Marisa’ on their handle has received over 6.7 million views. It shows how Michael turned his home into a movie theatre for this special date. No, we’re not talking a blanket fort in a room dressed with fairy lights - he totally did that but he also gave Marisa the whole movie going experience.

“Babe, let’s go to the movie theaters,” he tells her at the opening of the clip. She of course asks him, “Aren’t they closed?”

Well they may be closed for us lesser mortals but for Marisa they were running. Sort of.

He quickly hands her a ticket - which literally is a piece of paper with the word ‘ticket’ written on it. As they enter, someone at the door checks her ticket before letting her in. There’s also a snack bar ahead where Marisa picks up popcorn and a drink. We’ll just let you watch the whole thing:

@michaelandmarisa

Suprised Marisa with an at home date night 🎥 🍿 💖 ##foru ##foryoupage ##fyp ##datenight ##bedroomcheck ##couple ##howto ##diy

♬ original sound - michaelandmarisa

Within four days, the video has collected over 1.3 million likes and more than 8,000 comments in addition to those views. From appreciating all the effort put into this date to wishing for a partner like this, people have been sharing a ton reactions to the video.

“I want a boyfriend like this,” says an individual. “My bf won’t even bless me when I sneeze,” says another. Umm… we were concerned it will lead to unnecessary comparisons. As in the case of this couple, “Thanks bro… now my girl is like YOU SEE THIS! LOL, well done, sir”. We sense low key sarcasm here, do you?

“The amount of effort in this,” reads a comment. “The guy third wheeling is me,” says a commenter. Ouch!

What do you think of this video?

Also Read | Pranks, memes, kaju katli and beer: This 90-year-old ‘who’s seen it all’ has the coolest funda for a happy life

