‘Mandir ke samne aate hi phone laga lena’: Hilarious delivery address has social media in splits

The picture going crazy viral all over social media shows a package with a rather special delivery address.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:28 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image has now left people laughing out loud.
The image has now left people laughing out loud.
         

If you’re someone who always has to explain to delivery guys where to come to drop off your package, you know the struggle is real. Figuring out where the man is (“yes, I’m standing next to dust bin”) to then detailing what best route he should take to reach your home can be a tedious and time-consuming process. So you have to give it to this Kota resident who found a unique way to resolve the issue.

A picture going crazy viral all over social media shows a package with a rather special delivery address. Or should we call it delivery instruction?

Where the label on the package should say the exact address for the parcel to be delivered, this Kota resident instead put down a landmark. He mentioned the name of a mandir where the delivery executive probably would be able to reach without any trouble. However, he further added this, “mandir ke samne aate hi phone laaga lena mein aa jaunga”.

Twitter user Mangesh Panditrao shared the image, writing “Indian eCommerce is different”. The tweet has since gone all kinds of viral.

Posted on July 7, the tweet has collected over 13,400 likes and more than 2,800 retweets along with several hilarious reactions.

“Personalized experience,” wrote an individual. “Super address, I will also try this once,” commented another who clearly got a nice idea.

In June, an Amazon delivery woman went insanely viral after a video showed her following the special delivery instructions left by a teen. Her video collected millions of views and reactions.

