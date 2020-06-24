Amazon delivery woman follows hilarious request while dropping off package. Now she’s viral

it-s-viral

An Amazon delivery woman has gone insanely viral all over the Internet. A video shows her following the special instructions about a delivery to a teen and the whole thing has left people applauding her. Since being shared on June 15, the video has collected over two million views and counting.

The video about this delivery has been shared by Delaware resident Lynn Deborah Staffieri. “Thank you to this great Amazon delivery woman,” Staffieri wrote on Facebook while sharing the video.

She explained in her post how her youngest son put down some ‘additional instructions’ for the delivery of a package and the woman followed through with it. “It made us smile even though my son should not have done that so I apologize for that,” she added. “I do appreciate that the driver looked closely enough at the instructions though because I know a lot of people wouldn’t,” she wrote further.

The video shows the delivery woman walking up to the door, putting the package down, knocking on the door, then screaming ‘abra cadabra’ and running away.

A picture shared along with the video shows the instructions given and she followed them perfectly.

While the video has collected so many views, the post has collected over 27,000 shares and more than 21,000 reactions - and still counting.

People have been posting a ton of comments about this whole situation.

“Loving this delivery woman! Not every delivery person reads nor responds to delivery requests. Best delivery person ever!” wrote an individual. “Why is this making me cry happy tears?” posted another. “Now that’s one incredible employee. Make her employee of the month,” suggested a third. “I would hire her in a minute. Her attention to detail is spot on and she must have a great attitude to follow the instructions without hesitation!” shared a fourth.

Meanwhile, Staffieri shared what happened when she spoke to someone at Amazon. “I spoke with Amazon yesterday and they will be giving her some sort of award and possibly something else. I haven’t talked directly to her, the driver, but I hope she knows that we really appreciated it. It was all in good fun there was nothing malicious about the request,” she wrote.

