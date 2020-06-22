Kid leaves adorable letter offering to be a dog sitter for pup named Arthur

it-s-viral

Most kids look for ways to get out of chores even if they help them earn some pocket money. However, a kid in Chicago, Illinois offered to help their neighbour out, and the reason is adorable.

A post going viral shows a letter left behind by a little boy named Troy who volunteered to be a dog sitter for his neighbour’s puppy, named Arthur. The letter was published on the pupper’s own Instagram handle and is now circulating all over the Internet.

In the letter, the boy writes that he’s in fourth grade and adds that when things settle down, he’d be happy to take Arthur on walks. The post is complete with a picture of the delightful note, and Arthur sitting in the background looking really proud of himself.

Shared on May 14, the post has collected over 21,000 likes and more than 500 comments. People have loved the offer and gesture.

“Hope you accepted his adorable request, did you?” asked an individual. “Love this so much!” wrote another. We love this, as well. “This made my week. No, my month. Arthur is adorable and what a sweet thing for Troy to do. I can relate: if a cutie pup like that moved into my street I would be desperate to play with him too!” posted a third. These are our thoughts too. Who wouldn’t want to be available for a cute puppy such as Arthur?

The picture was also shared by 9GAG recently and brought pupper Arthur and friendly neighbour kid Troy an even bigger fan base.

I case you’re wondering what happened later, you’ll be happy to know that Arthur did meet Troy and the two had a great play date.

“Just a quick pupdate - me and the smol neighbor had a really great (socially distant) play date today,” says the post. And while no pictures were taken for privacy purposes, a great time was had by both parties. Take a look at the post below:

Arthur does seem happy in that picture.

What do you think of this adorable story?

