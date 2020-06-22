This doggo just saved a puppy’s life, his smile will make your day too

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:58 IST

The Internet has already established that dogs are among the derpiest, silliest yet most loving companions one can have. Other than stories of brave doggos, happy doggos and tiny but feisty doggos, this fluffy community is famous for lending their paws when they are needed the most. Case in point this doggo who did the sweetest thing to help out a tinier member of his brotherhood. Chances are that his proud smile will leave your heart brimming with joy.

Posted on the Facebook group ‘Dogspotting Society’, the picture shows Jax the doggo who helped a sick puppy in dire need of blood by donating some of his. And unlike any other timid creature, brave Jax waited patiently until the required amount was taken to help the puppy.

The story was brought forth by Jax’s owner Jennifer Fowler who works at the hospital where the puppy was brought in. “I’m a vet tech and this is my baby Jax who was called in to donate blood for a puppy that needed an emergency blood transfusion at our clinic today and he sat like an angel for the whole bag!” wrote Fowler.

She also went on to mention that Jax helped saved the puppy’s life.

Here’s a picture of Jax the brave doggo with his proud grin. He knows he’s a good boy.

The post has garnered over 28,000 reactions since being posted on June 21. While some couldn’t stop praising the hero doggo, others sent tons of virtual hugs and pats for Jax.

“Precious baby, sending healing vibes to the little patient and belly rubs to sweet Jax,” writes a Facebook user. “He’s the goodest boi in the whole doggoverse,” comments another.

“Did he get new toys after this amazing deed?” asks a third. “Everybody stay calm! We have a hero among us,” writes a fourth.

What do you think of Jax’s thoughtful donation?