Massive sandstorm sweeps over Niger's capital Niamey. 'Apocalyptic,' says Twitter

The videos and images show the large wall of sand appearing on the edge of the city and it looks like a moment from an apocalyptic movie – or that is what tweeple suggest.

it-s-viral Updated: May 07, 2020 13:55 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a wall of dust on the edge of the city.
The image shows a wall of dust on the edge of the city. (Twitter/@franxstrax)
         

A massive wall of sand engulfed the capital city Niamey of the West African nation of Niger on Monday leaving the residents scared. Now, the videos and images of the large plumes of dust, shared on social media, have left netizens terrified – and some amazed too.

The videos and images show the large wall of sand appearing on the edge of the city and it looks like a moment from an apocalyptic movie – or that is what tweeple suggest.

The dust storm hit Niamey in the afternoon around 2 pm, reports L’Obs magazine, cited Fox News. It ended up causing a momentary halt in the air traffic. It’s after the torrential rains arrived that the sky finally cleared up.

Here’s one such video which shows how the dust storm took over the city:

Then there is this image which shows the reddish wall of dust descending on the city:

There’s another set of images shared by a Twitter user which shows the sky covered in dark blood orange hue. Take a look at the terrifying yet fascinating images:

While it scared some, others were amazed to see such a side of nature.

The dust storm, however, is not an unusual sight in Niger, reports Fox News. The place is known for frequent sandstorms that sweep Saharan sand through the country. It generally occurs between January to April which is known as the “Harmattan” season.

What do you think of the images and videos?

