Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani from Friends related posts fill Twitter on actor's birthday

Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani from Friends related posts fill Twitter on actor’s birthday

Matt LeBlanc who played the character of Joey Tribbiani on popular TV show Friends turns 53 today.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 25, 2020 11:17 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani from Friends.
Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani from Friends. (Twitter)
         

“How you doin?” Did you just read that phrase in Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani’s voice? If yes, then chances are you have watched, rewatched, and then rewatched some more of the popular TV series Friends. Just like these people who have taken to Twitter to flood the platform with various scenes from the show involving Joey to celebrate LeBlanc’s birthday. As the actor turns 53 today, people are showering their love in the form of funny and witty tweets.

With a long and praiseful caption, a Twitter user shared a scene from the show. Incidentally, the scene depicts Joey’s reaction to his own birthday. “Happy Birthday to the one who never fails to make us laugh, the one who doesn’t share food, the one who owns a stuffed animal and doesn’t even give it to Emma. Too much love for our Joey Tribbiani, my favourite,” they wrote and shared this clip:

This individual wrote that LeBlanc is the only reason for them to watch the show and tweeted:

“JOEY TRIBBIANI I love you you’re my all-time favourite,” expressed a Twitter user and shared this compilation video:

Joey doesn’t share food!

“Now I want to see a pic of Matt Leblanc watching himself as Joey watching himself as dr Drake Ramoray,” wrote a Twitter user. Say what, we want to see it too! Wouldn’t it be a wonderful sight?

What do you have to say to Joey Tribbiani aka Matt LeBlanc for his birthday?

