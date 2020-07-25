Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani from Friends related posts fill Twitter on actor’s birthday

it-s-viral

“How you doin?” Did you just read that phrase in Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani’s voice? If yes, then chances are you have watched, rewatched, and then rewatched some more of the popular TV series Friends. Just like these people who have taken to Twitter to flood the platform with various scenes from the show involving Joey to celebrate LeBlanc’s birthday. As the actor turns 53 today, people are showering their love in the form of funny and witty tweets.

With a long and praiseful caption, a Twitter user shared a scene from the show. Incidentally, the scene depicts Joey’s reaction to his own birthday. “Happy Birthday to the one who never fails to make us laugh, the one who doesn’t share food, the one who owns a stuffed animal and doesn’t even give it to Emma. Too much love for our Joey Tribbiani, my favourite,” they wrote and shared this clip:

Happy Birthday to the one who never fails to make us laugh, the one who doesn't share food, the one who owns a stuffed animal and doesn't even give it to Emma.😂

— Arpita (@ArpitaaPradhan) July 25, 2020

This individual wrote that LeBlanc is the only reason for them to watch the show and tweeted:

@Matt_LeBlanc is the only reason I've watched F.R.I.E.N.D.S. He has done some incredible stuff as Joey. Matt as an actor had to play Joey as an upcoming actor. Joey had to play Dr. Drake Ramoray in "Days Of Our Lives" and he had to act the imprint of Jessica's mind. pic.twitter.com/VNtEoQ9NOe — Shiney Miracula (@thoughtsculptor) July 24, 2020

“JOEY TRIBBIANI I love you you’re my all-time favourite,” expressed a Twitter user and shared this compilation video:

@Matt_LeBlanc#FriendsShow

" f.r.i.e.n.d.s is not just a show,

It's an EMOTION. "



Happiest 53rd birthday

DR. DRAKE REMORAY💉

Thankyou for teaching me

"Learn to love and accept yourself for

who you are"



JOEY TRIBBIANI I love you

— Vani Bajpai (@vani1479) July 24, 2020

Joey doesn’t share food!

“Now I want to see a pic of Matt Leblanc watching himself as Joey watching himself as dr Drake Ramoray,” wrote a Twitter user. Say what, we want to see it too! Wouldn’t it be a wonderful sight?

Now I want to see a pic of Matt Leblanc watching himself as Joey watching himself as dr Drake Ramoray https://t.co/9n5inqn49u — Lucía N (@lucianm_) July 20, 2020

What do you have to say to Joey Tribbiani aka Matt LeBlanc for his birthday?