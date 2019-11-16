e-paper
Meet Duo, the two-faced kitten with whom Internet fell in love. Watch

Duo. the two-faced cat, has a very rare congenital defect called diprosopus, or craniofacial duplication.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:09 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Duo, the two-faced cat, has become an online sensation.
Duo, the two-faced cat, has become an online sensation. (Facebook/Duo the two-faced cat)
         

Duo, a two-faced kitten, is Internet’s new love and for all the right reasons. This 4-month-old feline fought against all odds to live and grow up in a healthy way.

Though now she is loved by her human and several netizens, her mother reject her at birth because she was born different than her siblings. That’s when Dr Ralph Tran, a vet, decided to adopt the kitten, reports Daily Mail. Thanks to the doctor’s round-the-clock care, she is growing up happily.

Duo has a very rare congenital defect called diprosopus, or craniofacial duplication, reports People. That is the reason she has one body and one head, but two faces. “Both her mouths meow separately, and both noses are fully functional,” told Trans.

She captured people’s attention when her human created a Facebook page and started sharing Duo’s images, and at times videos.

Here’s a video of the feline that has warmed up people’s hearts:

The recent one, shared a few hours back, shows the pitch-black Duo playing with her sibling at her new home.

“Duo is 4 months, 1 week and 4 days old today. Over the past week she has really gained a lot of weight and has made tremendous progress,” reads the caption. “She’s gotten the eating thing completely figured out now and only makes a tiny mess when she eats!” it further reads.

“Here are some photos of Duo after dinner tonight playing with big brothers Tiny Tuna and Dobby. Even though Tiny Tuna is quite a bit bigger he was no match for little Duo!” the post further reveals.

Expectedly, people dropped various comments on the post. While some appreciated the doctor, there were many who couldn’t stop expressing their love for the cat.

“Dr. Tran, thank you for taking such amazing care of Duo. May God bless you and your baby. We love you both.” wrote a Facebook user. “So sweet. I love that her brothers are playing with her and I’m so happy she’s doing well and i hope she continues to do well. Thank you for loving Duo,” wrote another. “Your heart is Grand, and you make my heart happy. Thank you for creating a Page where I can unwind and focus on success,” commented a third. “What an adorable love bug! So glad that they’re all sweet, affectionate and cuddly together!” wrote a fourth.

Just a few days back, dog with an extra tail on its head won over the Internet. Known as Narwhal, the dog became online sensation and many expressed their love for the four-legged adorable animal. Many even started calling him unicorn pup.

