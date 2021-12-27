e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Meet Pooja Devi, the first female bus driver from Jammu and Kashmir

Meet Pooja Devi, the first female bus driver from Jammu and Kashmir

The share has garnered much love from netizens and may leave you rooting for Pooja Devi too.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 16:07 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
The image shows Jammu and Kashmir’s first female driver Pooja Devi.
The image shows Jammu and Kashmir’s first female driver Pooja Devi.(Twitter@DrJitendraSingh)
         

A photograph of the first female bus driver from Jammu and Kashmir has recently gone viral on the Internet. Shared on Twitter by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, the image shows Pooja Devi from Kathua district. The share has garnered much love from netizens and may leave you rooting for her too.

“Proud to have from district Kathua, Jammu And Kashmir, the first women bus driver Pooja Devi,” reads the caption by Singh shared alongside the picture of Pooja Devi. It shows her sitting on the driver’s seat of a bus. Pooja Devi can be seen flashing a victory sign at the camera.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on December 25, the clip has garnered over 4,500 likes and tons of good wishes from netizens. People wholeheartedly lauded her achievements.

What are your thoughts on the share?

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four states from tomorrow
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four states from tomorrow
Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, blood pressure stabilised
Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, blood pressure stabilised
Covid-19: These states have renewed restrictions ahead of new year celebrations 
Covid-19: These states have renewed restrictions ahead of new year celebrations 
Inner Line Permit biggest gift to people of Manipur by PM Modi: Amit Shah
Inner Line Permit biggest gift to people of Manipur by PM Modi: Amit Shah
MS Dhoni named captain of ICC Men’s ODI and T20I Teams of the Decade
MS Dhoni named captain of ICC Men’s ODI and T20I Teams of the Decade
Year-ender UK: India, Indians figured more in pandemic, politics, protests
Year-ender UK: India, Indians figured more in pandemic, politics, protests
JP Nadda shares old video, take a dig at Rahul Gandhi over criticism of farm laws
JP Nadda shares old video, take a dig at Rahul Gandhi over criticism of farm laws
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In