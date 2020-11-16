Meet Telangana man who has been feeding those in need for 10 years

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 22:31 IST

A man in Hyderabad has been providing free lunch to the poor irrespective of religion every day for the past 10 years. Asif Hussain Sohail founded Sakina foundation in memory of his late father and daughter in 2010 which provided food and raw food essentials to 10,000 people on a daily basis for three months continuously in the Jubilee Hills area.

“Organised kitchens were set up in different areas of the city to provide lunch. During the lockdown, around 200 workers volunteered in the process of serving food to migrant laborers and now they are planning to expand as a constructive program throughout Telangana”, told Asif Hussain Sohail, President Sakina foundation.

“Hunger has no religion. We have seen people picking and consuming food from the garbage. We have initiated many awareness programs and campaigns for the safety of women and children”, he added.

#Telangana man provides free food to the poor through a foundation he established in the memory of his wife and daughter.



"We've been doing it for the last 10 years, we serve food to thousands now as the number added up with time," says Asif Sohail, founder of the organisation. pic.twitter.com/6lmKWKMcHs — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

Hamila Bee, who is a beggar, said, “On Friday there is Chicken curry and the rest of other days we get dal rice”.

“They do not charge any money, but provide good quality food”, said a watchman who has been eating the free lunch service for many days.

On Twitter, many posted words of praise for Asif Hussain Sohail’s efforts:

Recently, Asif Hussain Sohail, President Sakina foundation received a Letter Of Appreciation from West zone commissioner, A.R Srinivas for serving lunch and dinner packs to thousands of migrant labourers in the west zone area of Hyderabad.