Meet these #CoronaHeroes who fought odds to become medical professionals

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 16:43 IST

Stories of struggle against odds and eventual triumph over them have always been inspiring. They give people the hope and courage to fight against adversities, just like the one the world is now facing. Tales of these doctors and nurses fighting in the frontlines in this war against coronavirus capture that aptly. These individuals overcame harsh economic difficulties to fulfil their dreams of joining the medical profession and Vidyadhan, a higher education scholarship program, helped them on their path.

One such inspiration is Dr Manoj Kumar KV who is on active COVID-19 duty. He lost his father as a kid and his mother worked hard to give him proper education. When he was diagnosed with a life-threatening health condition at a young age, Kumar decided to become a doctor and Vidyadhan came forward to help him with a scholarship.

“I want to save other people’s lives like the doctors who saved my life. And, I look forward to the day when I will be able to give my mother a comfortable life,” Kumar said while joining the program. Today he is doing both.

Dr Manoj, Gadag District hospital, Karnataka.

Another story is of Romin Abraham from Alappuzha, Kerala. She is posted in the COVID ICU and Isolation Ward at a hospital in Pune. She also received a scholarship which helped her realise her dream of becoming a healthcare worker.

Dr Gauthamen Rajendran, who is working day and night to fight off the pandemic at the Oxford University in the UK, is yet another example. He was forced to drop out of a medical school as his family couldn’t afford the cost. However, now he is pursuing a super specialisation at Oxford University due to his brilliance and a scholarship from Vidyadhan.

Dr. Anvitha Joshi who hails from a village in Shivamogga district of Karnataka too bagged a scholarship because of her brilliance and hard work. It helped her to move from her village to a city college to pursue MBBS. She is now determined to serve those in need.

Dr Anvitha, K. R. hospital, Mysore.

Dr Indrajeeth Mishra is another such inspiring example.

Dr Indrajeeth, Vani Vilas hospital, Bengaluru.

These are the people who fought against all odds in life to emerge victorious. Now they are standing in the frontlines in this war against coronavirus and saving lives. They are the true corona heroes.

