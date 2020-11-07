e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Meet Toto, the doggo who is super interested in ‘doing’ jhaadu. Watch

Meet Toto, the doggo who is super interested in ‘doing’ jhaadu. Watch

“Just a Labrador labradoing,” wrote an Instagram user.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 09:20 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Toto trying to do jhaadu.
The image shows Toto trying to do jhaadu.(Instagram/@toto.labrador)
         

Do you like sweeping the floor of your house? It can safely be said, most will murmur “no.” Turns out, Toto the doggo, is not someone who shies away from hard work. Instead, all the pooch ‘wants’ to do is exactly that – or at least a video shared on Instagram hilarious suggests so.

Shared on the dog’s personal profile, the video shows the dog snatching away a broom from a person trying to sweep a floor. “Aj Jhaadu tum logo ka bhai lagayega,” says the caption. Loosely translated from Hindi, the hilarious post says, “Today your bro will sweep the floor.”

Take a look at the clip and prepare to giggle hard:

Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of comments. While some completely supported the pooch in his endeavour, others commented on the woman’s reaction.

“Just a Labrador labradoing,” wrote an Instagram user. “The ending where she went to snitch on the doggo is lit,” shared another. “You did awesome work,” encouraged a third. “Wahhhh bro good job,” shared another.

What do you think of this ‘hard working’ doggo? Did the pooch win you over or did it win you over?

‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
Bihar Elections LIVE: 7.6% voter turnout recorded in Phase 3 till 9 am
Change is beckoning Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav as voting begins
Delhi air quality remains ‘severe’, stubble burning is main culprit
Cracker ban in Delhi: Traders ask for relief, say they stand to lose crores
US Election 2020: Twitter flags ‘president-elect Biden’ posts as premature
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
