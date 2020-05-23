e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma plays Wasted Years by Iron Maiden on guitar. He totally rocks it

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma plays Wasted Years by Iron Maiden on guitar. He totally rocks it

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma shared the video on his personal Instagram profile.

it-s-viral Updated: May 23, 2020 14:49 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma playing his guitar.
The image shows Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma playing his guitar. (Instagram/conrad_k_sangma)
         

A video of Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma stringing Wasted Years on his guitar has now surprised and amazed people. Shared on Instagram by CM Sangma himself, the video shows the leader playing a cover of the Wasted Years by heavy the metal band Iron Maiden.

“After a hectic 3 day Assembly session … unwinding with some Iron Maiden stuff… it’s been a long while I haven’t played so I guess a few mistakes,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Even if you’re not a heavy metal fan, there’s a chance that the video will leave you wanting more, it certainly made us. Check out if you feel the same too:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered close to 39,000 likes. Additionally, it has received tons of impressed comments from people. While some wrote that it’s “absolutely refreshing”, others called him a “legend”. There were also some who couldn’t stop themselves from praising him for his role as a leader.

“The most talented CM of India,” wrote an Instagram user. “Would love to see more Sir,” expressed another. “This is too good Sir. So refreshing!” commented a third. “Didn’t expect this ...it’s awesome,” wrote a fourth. “Sir, you are a great leader,” expressed a fifth.

What do you think of this video by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma?

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In