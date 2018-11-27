Melania Trump’s White House Christmas decorations divide Twitter

Christmas festivities have begun at the White House - a video shared on First Lady Melania Trump’s official Twitter handle shows this year’s Christmas decorations. The Trumps are celebrating their second Christmas in the White House and the decorations have been designed by FLOTUS. The nearly one-minute-long video takes one through the decked up rooms and corridors of the White House. Now, while some on Twitter are really impressed with this year’s decorations, many on the micro-blogging site are saying the decorations seem a tad spooky.

The theme for this year’s Christmas decorations is “American Treasures” and it honours the unique heritage of America, according to the official release. The video shows brightly lit Christmas trees and beautiful ornaments on display. However, many on Twitter can’t seem to get over the red coloured trees on display.

I've figured it out. This whole first lady stint is an elaborate audition for a "White House Christmas Horror" movie series that Melania wants to star in after she's no longer Mrs. Trump. pic.twitter.com/J7Pobe6MZd — Erika is cautiously optimistic (@Scimommy) November 26, 2018

Supercreepy! — Lois Gearhart (@golois) November 27, 2018

Merry Christmas and REDRUM from the White House pic.twitter.com/KX2ZrD4f3u — MrsRosario103114 (@rosario103114) November 26, 2018

There are also those who have praised this year’s decorations. “Beautiful and awesome,” says one Twitter user. “The decorations are gorgeous Melania, the White House looks beautiful,” says another. “Absolutely GORGEOUS!” says a third.

This year’s Christmas decorations are a contrast to last year’s white decorations. While red stands out in this year’s decorations, hues of blues and golds are also noticeable. “The choice of red is an extension of the pales, or stripes, found in the presidential seal designed by our Founding Fathers. It’s a symbol of valor and bravery,” says the official release.

What do you think of the White House Christmas decorations?

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 14:39 IST