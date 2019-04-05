Melvin Louis, Harleen Sethi’s dance video is ‘First Class’ with a surprise

They created magic with their dance moves to the Lamberghini song and their new video promises nothing less. Choreographer Melvin Louis and actor Harleen Sethi have come up a brand new dance video jo First Class Hai. What’s more, the video has a superb surprise that’ll leave a huge smile on anyone’s face. Shared just about an hour ago, the video has already got a ton of love on social media.

In their new routine, Melvin and Harleen dance to… no prizes for guessing… Kalank song First Class featuring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The amazing moves and the pair’s infectious energy is sure to make you want to get up and dance too.

Watch the video below and don’t miss the amazing surprise:

Now wasn’t that awesome? Well, people on Instagram sure think so. Since being shared, the video has collected over 1.8 lakh views and more than 58,000 ‘likes’ - and still very much counting. From the moves to the surprise entry by Varun Dhawan, people can’t seem to get enough of the video.

“Dhamakedaar performance as usual,” says one Instagram user. “Flattered with you surprise entry,” says another. “Wow! Love this choreography and the surprise… huge fan,” says a third.

Earlier, Melvin Louis and Harleen Sethi went viral with their dance rendition to Lamberghini by The Doorbeen and Ragini.

What do you think of the new video?

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 20:31 IST