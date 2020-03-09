‘Mere kandho par ghar ki zimmidari’: Jammu and Kashmir cop’s rap video wins Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 14:26 IST

A video of a Jammu and Kashmir cop delivering a heartfelt freestyle rap has now taken social media by storm. It shows the policeman rapping about his dreams, life, and more. Shared on Twitter, the video is now receiving lots of love from people with many praising the man’s rapping skills.

In the video, among other things, the cop talks about how his dreams have left him sleepless. He further raps on how he took up responsibility to take care of his family but without losing the love for his passion – rapping.

Take a look at the video which is now being shared by many:

Since being shared a day back, the video has been viewed over 7,400 times – and the numbers are only increasing. Praiseful comments flooded the tweet and here’s what people wrote:

“You can’t hide talent. It’s phenomenal,” wrote a Twitter user. “OMG! It’s really amazing,” commented another. “Bahut hard bahut hard,” wrote another while quoting a dialogue from the film Gully Boy. It’s a fictional narration on lives of a few Mumbai rappers.

Further, there were some who enquired about his name and number. A few also asked if there’s any way they can help the talented cop to get more recognition.

A Facebook user also shared a longer version of the rap by the policeman:

People on Facebook too dropped similar reactions as tweeple. “Never stop doing what you believe in,” wrote a user of the platform. “Dude, super cool. Just love it!,” commented another. “Aag laga di bhai,” wrote a third.

What do you think of the video?