Home / It's Viral / Mischief managed!: Vet’s funny post about naughty dog will make you smile

Mischief managed!: Vet’s funny post about naughty dog will make you smile

Pepper accidentally swallowed his female owner’s engagement ring and there is some X-ray imagery at hand as proof of the mischief.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 09, 2020 14:35 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Pretoria, South Africa
The vets were eventually successful in extracting the ring by administering medication.
The vets were eventually successful in extracting the ring by administering medication.(Facebook/ Valley Farm Animal Hospital)
         

A pooch from South Africa seems to have a liking for expensive cuisine, even if it is ideally not meant to be eaten.

According to Fox News, a dog named Pepper accidentally swallowed his female owner’s engagement ring and there is some X-ray imagery at hand as proof of the mischief.

Pepper was admitted to the Valley Farm Animal Hospital, which shared an image of the dog on its Facebook page along with a light-hearted caption, which said: “My name is Pepper. Do I look a little nauseous? That’s because the vet has just given me something to make me vomit! Not because the vet is a meanie but because I ate my Mom’s engagement ring!!!”

“Don’t ask! It seemed like a good idea at the time!!” the caption said further.

The veterinary hospital then went on to share the X-ray of the ring visible inside Pepper’s stomach.

The vets were eventually successful in extracting the ring by administering medication to induce vomiting after which it was returned to its rightful owner.

