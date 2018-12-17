Mischievous parrot uses Amazon Alexa to order itself goodies

Christmas is just around the corner and a naughty parrot may have found the perfect way to get himself some gifts. According to several reports, a mischievous parrot named Rocco has been trying to use Alexa, the voice-activated virtual assistant by Amazon, to order itself some of its favourite food and goodies.

According to DailyMail, Rocco, an African Grey knows how to interact with Alexa and uses the device to play songs. Things escalated when it began ordering items like water melons, raisins, broccoli, ice cream, a light bulb and even a kite.

Rocco earlier lived in the National Animal Welfare Trust sanctuary in Berkshire, reports the BBC. However, the parrot, with an ability to copy words, was rehomed because of its foul language. The notorious parrot was taken in by sanctuary worker Marion Wischnewski who volunteered to foster it in her home in Oxfordshire.

The parrot eventually learnt how to communicate with Alexa. “They chat away to each other all day. Often I come in and there’s music playing,” Wischnewski told DailyMail.

And while playing music isn’t such a bad thing, Rocco’s shopping attempt isn’t quite that great.

“I have to check the shopping list when I come in from work and cancel all the items he’s ordered,” she added.

