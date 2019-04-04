Mizoram boy, 6, runs over chicken, takes it to hospital with pocket money

A little boy’s attempt to save a chicken he accidentally ran over has struck a chord with thousands on social media. A post - complete with a picture of the six-year-old - detailing his efforts has won a ton of love on Facebook and gone crazy viral. The little boy has also been praised by his school for his actions.

The viral post was shared by Facebook user Sanga Says on April 2. “This young boy from Sairang, Mizoram, accidentally ran over his neighbour’s chicken. He took the chicken, ran to a nearby hospital and with all the money he had, asked for help,” says the post. The picture of the teary-eyed boy holding the chicken in one hand and a Rs 10 note in other has since tugged on the heartstrings of many.

The Facebook user told Hindustan Times that the boy, named Derek C Lalchhanhima, first returned home and begged his parents to take the chicken to the hospital. However, his father asked him to go himself. Derek eventually returned home upset because no one helped him. He even tried to go back, this time with Rs 100.

“His parents finally had to explain to him that the chick is dead and that there’s nothing they can do at the hospital,” she said, adding that Derek’s father was surprised at his son’s reaction. “He’s always been a rather unique kid,” he told her.

The post about little Derek has received over one lakh reactions, more than 87,000 shares and a ton of comments on Facebook.

“Innocence at its best,” says one Facebook user. “Teaching a great lesson to all of us,” says another. “Great example of humanity. We all should learn from you,” says a third.

In fact, Derek’s actions have even won him a special award at his school:

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 16:58 IST