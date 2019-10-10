e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Monkey’s attempt to save water impresses people. ‘Who’re the real animals?’ asks Twitter

The monkey’s simple act has created struck a chord with people.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“If other beings of the wild can have such grace, intelligence and sensitivity... then I really don’t know what went wrong with us humans,” says the tweet.
“If other beings of the wild can have such grace, intelligence and sensitivity... then I really don’t know what went wrong with us humans,” says the tweet. (Twitter/@Niharika_nsp )
         

A monkey is the Internet’s latest ‘hero’ and the animal is being called so for all the right reasons. A video of the monkey, which is now creating a stir among people, has left people with questions about human behaviour and appreciation for the animal.

The video, shared by a Twitter user just a few hours back, shows a monkey sitting in front of a pipe from which water is gushing out. It’s the monkey’s gesture - of using dried leaves to stop the water from flowing out – that has struck a chord with netizens. This seemingly simple act of the animal has created a stir among people.

“If other beings of the wild can have such grace, intelligence and sensitivity... then I really don’t know what went wrong with us humans,” says the tweet with the hashtag #WhoAretheRealAnimals?

The video, since being shared, has collected lots of reaction on Twitter.

“A simple action is better than noblest of intentions. Save water,” says a Twitter user. “Love this intelligent monkey/human,” says another.

Another similar video, showing a monkey drinking water from a tap and then closing the tap once it’s done quenching its thirst also went viral back in August. “What a beautiful message for humans,” read the caption posted along with the video.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 18:07 IST

tags
top news
Ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 18:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Oct 10, 2019 17:30 IST
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Oct 10, 2019 18:11 IST
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 12:36 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 17:23 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition leaks again hours before the official launch
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition leaks again hours before the official launch
Oct 10, 2019 17:57 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Watch: Mamallapuram gears up for PM Modi-Xi Jinping informal summit
Watch: Mamallapuram gears up for PM Modi-Xi Jinping informal summit
Oct 10, 2019 18:25 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News