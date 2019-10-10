Monkey’s attempt to save water impresses people. ‘Who’re the real animals?’ asks Twitter

it-s-viral

A monkey is the Internet’s latest ‘hero’ and the animal is being called so for all the right reasons. A video of the monkey, which is now creating a stir among people, has left people with questions about human behaviour and appreciation for the animal.

The video, shared by a Twitter user just a few hours back, shows a monkey sitting in front of a pipe from which water is gushing out. It’s the monkey’s gesture - of using dried leaves to stop the water from flowing out – that has struck a chord with netizens. This seemingly simple act of the animal has created a stir among people.

“If other beings of the wild can have such grace, intelligence and sensitivity... then I really don’t know what went wrong with us humans,” says the tweet with the hashtag #WhoAretheRealAnimals?

The video, since being shared, has collected lots of reaction on Twitter.

“A simple action is better than noblest of intentions. Save water,” says a Twitter user. “Love this intelligent monkey/human,” says another.

Another similar video, showing a monkey drinking water from a tap and then closing the tap once it’s done quenching its thirst also went viral back in August. “What a beautiful message for humans,” read the caption posted along with the video.

