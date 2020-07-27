e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Moose, the doggo just got his ‘driving license’. Check out this 14/10 proud moment

Moose, the doggo just got his ‘driving license’. Check out this 14/10 proud moment

This pooch may’ve had a bit of trouble parallel ‘barking’ but seems to have passed the test regardless.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 27, 2020 14:36 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a doggo named Moose who just got his driving license.
The image shows a doggo named Moose who just got his driving license.(Twitter/@dog_rates)
         

Many may agree with us when we say that our little canine friends can be incredibly talented beings. This particular doggo, named Moose, is going above and beyond common pooch traits and has acquired a unique skill. 16-year-old Moose Miller seems to have just gotten his ‘driving license’. Chances are that this good boi will steal your heart.

Posted on Twitter by the ‘We Rate Dogs’ account, these three images were shared on July 26. The photographs have been accompanied with text reading, “This is Moose. He turned 16 this week so he got his driver’s license. Had a little trouble parallel barking but passed the test regardless. 14/10 #SeniorPupSaturday”.

Two of the three images show Moose Miller, the Dachshund dog, sitting in a blue-coloured mini toy car. The pooch’s ride is parked next to an actual red-coloured automobile. Placed next to the canine’s car is a giant ‘driver’s license’ which has all his necessary information. The last photo is a close up of the ‘official’ document itself.

Since being shared, Moose’s great achievement has received a whole lot of appreciation. The tweet currently has nearly 9,500 retweets along with almost 85,000 likes.

Here is what tweeple had to say about this ‘driving’ doggo. One person said, “Everyone please meet me at 1234 Weiner Dog Central to pet Moose”. To this, somebody responded:

Along with:

Is that or is that not the best thread ever?

A Twitter user said, “Moose I’m 16 too, but I can’t drive”. To this, the ‘’We Rate Dogs’ account replied, “You can carpool with him no worries”. After all, who wouldn’t want to hitch a ride with such a cutie?

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | 15-year-old dog with poor eyesight sniffs out her human, her reaction will melt your heart

