Mum’s simple yet hilarious trick to keep kids still has everyone laughing

“Looking for a way to keep your kids still... buy them glow in the dark pjs,” she says. Then...

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 08, 2019 17:17 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post is complete with a picture of her kids lying on the floor staring at the ceiling.
The post is complete with a picture of her kids lying on the floor staring at the ceiling. (Facebook/Jessica D’Entremont)
         

Keeping children calm and quite isn’t always easy and parents are known to try various innovative techniques to achieve the herculean task of getting just a few precious moments of peace. That’s probably why this mother’s trick to keep her children calm is winning the Internet. A post shared by her details her genius ploy and it has collected lakhs of reactions and shares on Facebook.

“Looking for a way to keep your kids still... buy them glow in the dark pjs,” says mother Jessica D’Entremont. And how will this help keep the kids in one place you may ask? It’s simple really.

“Tell them they have to lie really still under the light to ‘charge’ them,” she says.

Her post is complete with a picture of her kids lying on the floor staring at the ceiling. “I’m not even sorry,” she adds.

For those who think children can find loopholes in this trick, Jessica shares an update. Read her entire post below:

Since being shared on September 30, the post has collected over 2.2 lakh reactions and more than 1.3 lakh shares - and still very much counting. Here’s what people have to say about the idea.

“Devious, but absolutely BRILLIANT!” says a Facebook user. “One of the best mom hacks ever! Will be doing this soon!” says another. “Creativity at its best!” says a third.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 17:06 IST

