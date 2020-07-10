Mumbai auto rickshaw with hand washing system impresses Anand Mahindra, Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 16:20 IST

“One silver lining of Covid 19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat,” says business tycoon Anand Mahindra in his recent tweet. The post is accompanied with a video that shows a special auto rickshaw that has several amenities including a hand washing unit.

The video, a little over a minute long, shows all the features of this special vehicle. Along with the hand washing unit, complete with a soap dispenser, you can also see potted plants and two separate bins labelled ‘wet waste’ and ‘dry waste’.

A board inside the rickshaw reads, “Mumbai’s first home system auto rickshaw providing excellent service”.

The points listed below detail a special discount for senior citizens. It adds that the vehicle is also equipped with a phone charging unit, drinking water, a cooler fan along with advice on staying fit. It also mentions that newly married couples can ride the auto rickshaw for free.

The video also shows the BMC Covid-19 helpline number on the auto rickshaw which also provides Wi-Fi.

One silver lining of Covid 19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat...!! pic.twitter.com/mwwmpCr5da — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2020

The clip has impressed many on Twitter. The tweet, since being shared about two hours ago, has collected over 12,000 likes and more than 2,000 retweets - and counting.

“Amazing... Should be replicated by every state,” comments an individual. “Safety, Responsibility, Innovatibility. Ahead of the Challenging Curve,” comments another.

What do you think about this specially equipped auto rickshaw?

