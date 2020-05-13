e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police officials return home amid cheers after beating coronavirus. Watch

Mumbai Police officials return home amid cheers after beating coronavirus. Watch

“A Hero’s Welcome!” Mumbai Police wrote and shared the video.

it-s-viral Updated: May 13, 2020 13:05 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the three officials of Mumbai Police department.
The image shows the three officials of Mumbai Police department. (Instagram/Mumbai Police)
         

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share a video which has now gathered tons of appreciation from people. The video shows three personnel of the department returning home after having beaten COVID-19. It shows the officials being welcomed with cheers and applause.

“A Hero’s Welcome! And why not? After all, 3 members of the Mumbai Police family returned home, having successfully beaten Coronavirus,” Mumbai Police wrote and shared the video.

As the video begins, “welcoming the heroes” flashes across the screen followed by the officials walking with folded hands. As they walk, people standing around start clapping and cheering. It ends with people showering flower petals on them.

Since being shared, the video has garnered close to 30,000 views. Several people shared their reactions on the post.

“Welcome back heroes,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hats off to you guys! You are doing a fantastic job,” wrote another. “Welcome back Heroes. We are so proud of you all,” expressed a third. “Thank you for sharing. People need to see this and get inspired too,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
PM Modi meets empowered group on Covid-19, lockdown
PM Modi meets empowered group on Covid-19, lockdown
In push to ‘Make in India’ cause, Amit Shah says all CAPF canteens to sell indigenous products
In push to ‘Make in India’ cause, Amit Shah says all CAPF canteens to sell indigenous products
LIVE: PM Modi meets empowered panel to discuss Covid-19 strategy, lockdown
LIVE: PM Modi meets empowered panel to discuss Covid-19 strategy, lockdown
India’s Covid-19 package almost equal to Pakistan’s GDP
India’s Covid-19 package almost equal to Pakistan’s GDP
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In