Mumbai Police’s witty post on India-Pakistan match amuses Twitter

Mumbai Police, known for making frequent usage of funny and smart one-liners, has once again invoked some humour in their post ahead of nail-biting India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup match.

The witty tweet posted by Mumbai Police for Team India reads, “India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do. #INDvsPAK #CWC19 #IndiavsPakistan” The post also has a picture of a ‘green signal’. The green colour signifies the jersey of Pakistan.

In India, a traffic signal with the green part lit is seen as a signal that it is safe to go. Fans, cheering for India drooled over the post and reacted to it. “Hatts off.. What a level of trolling and social mesg.. appreciate,” a Twitter user tweeted. Another wrote, “Meme page.. Best meme page.. Mumbai police Twitter account,” a Twitterati said. Here are some of the other comments.

Meme bae police 💕 — Savage 🇮🇳 (@CutestFunniest) June 16, 2019

This one is Epic😂😂😂 — Mohammed Patel محمد پٹیل (@PatelMMD) June 16, 2019

Hahaha 😂 Too good, Intelligent n smart 😉 — रींकेश 🇮🇳 (@rinkeshind) June 16, 2019

Nice witty one!!! — It'sMeKP (@cybaba316) June 16, 2019

So far in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 journey, India has already won the match against South Africa and Australia. A match with New Zealand was washed out due to rain.

India is now looking forward to extending their winning streak against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester. At the time of publishing this article, India stands at 234/1 in 38 overs against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 17:58 IST