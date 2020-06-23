e-paper
Mysuru Railway Museum opens ‘coach restaurant’, can seat 20 people

The coach restaurant has been opened for the Museum visitors.

Jun 23, 2020 10:09 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Mysuru
The image shows the interior of the coach restaurant.
The image shows the interior of the coach restaurant.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

A customised coach restaurant with a seating capacity of 20 people was inaugurated at the Railway Museum in Mysuru on Monday, informed the South Western Railway.

Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, and President, South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (SWRWWO) inaugurated it.

The coach restaurant has been opened for the Museum visitors. “It gives an immediate reconnect with a train’s journey, you can sit to relish hygienically prepared snacks/light refreshments and beverages like coffee and tea,” read a press release.

“Stabled at a vantage point for the visitors to have a magnificent view of several outdoor exhibits like steam locomotives, vintage gabled style iconic wayside railway station, level crossing gate, and a green tunnel and the lovely amphitheater in a lush green backdrop,” it added.

The restaurant will operate on a ‘no-profit, no-loss’ model, the release stated.

