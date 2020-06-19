e-paper
Nagpur Police tweets what tarri poha means to them. Chances are you’ll relate to it

The department, just a few hours ago, tweeted a picture of a dish called tarri poha. However, it’s what they wrote in the caption which has now prompted tons of comments from people.

Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image of tarri poha shared by Nagpur Police.
Nagpur Police often takes to Twitter to share various advisory and informative tweets which often receive appreciative comments from people. Their recent tweet, despite being of a different taste, has sparked the same reaction among people and piqued their attention too.

The department wrote that the dish may be just a food item for many but in Nagpur it’s an emotion. They concluded their tweet with a love emoji along with the hashtags #AnytimeBreakfast and #StayHome.

Since being shared, the post has quickly gathered over 1,500 likes and close to 300 retweets. People had a lot to say about the post with many agreeing with what the department tweeted:

“Without any doubt!” wrote a Twitter user along with two ‘face savouring food’ emojis. “Should be the National Breakfast,” joked another. “Tarri poha from the ground near LIC building was an amazing experience,” wrote a third while reminiscing. “That’s 100% correct!” agreed a fourth.

“Whenever I go to Nagpur, I eat tarri poha. And, seriously it’s an emotion,” expressed a Twitter user. Do you feel that too?

