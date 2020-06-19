Nagpur Police tweets what tarri poha means to them. Chances are you’ll relate to it

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:52 IST

Nagpur Police often takes to Twitter to share various advisory and informative tweets which often receive appreciative comments from people. Their recent tweet, despite being of a different taste, has sparked the same reaction among people and piqued their attention too.

The department, just a few hours ago, tweeted a picture of a dish called tarri poha. However, it’s what they wrote in the caption which has now prompted tons of comments from people.

The department wrote that the dish may be just a food item for many but in Nagpur it’s an emotion. They concluded their tweet with a love emoji along with the hashtags #AnytimeBreakfast and #StayHome.

Tarri Poha might be a food to u but in Nagpur, it's Emotion❤️#AnytimeBreakfast #StayHome pic.twitter.com/Ed5WGRLvP2 — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) June 19, 2020

Since being shared, the post has quickly gathered over 1,500 likes and close to 300 retweets. People had a lot to say about the post with many agreeing with what the department tweeted:

“Without any doubt!” wrote a Twitter user along with two ‘face savouring food’ emojis. “Should be the National Breakfast,” joked another. “Tarri poha from the ground near LIC building was an amazing experience,” wrote a third while reminiscing. “That’s 100% correct!” agreed a fourth.

“Whenever I go to Nagpur, I eat tarri poha. And, seriously it’s an emotion,” expressed a Twitter user. Do you feel that too?