Naughty dog caught red handed stealing cookies. Twitter in splits

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 17:10 IST

Pet dogs doing all kinds of mischiefs are the daily dose of laughter for netizens. Acting like everything is fine, while making puppy eyes, are enough to melt one’s heart. A video showing similar behaviour of a pet husky, was shared on Twitter and Imgur which has cracked netizens up.

In the video, the camera focuses on some cookies that are kept on the stove. Interestingly, one of the cookies is half eaten. Following the crumbs, the camera catches the ‘culprit’. The scene turns funnier as the rim of stove is stuck on the dog’s collar and keeps hanging. But the mischievous pooch shows no regret as it keeps yawning and pretending not to know anything that is happening around.

It’s not clear who originally made or shared the video, but it was shared on Imgur and later shared on Twitter.

Posted on November 28, the video has garnered close to 6.9 lakh views and counting. While many came up with hilarious comments, some even shared stories of their own naughty pets.

I love the yawn! Everything's cool. Cookies what cookies? I'm just innocent bystander. Wat dat? Dis my new dog tag. Kinda big? Nah it's a perfect size. Yawns ok nap time see yah! 😂🤣 — SVTaylor Biden2020🥁 (@sharonvt75) November 29, 2019

Pretending nothing happened.🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Spir.Sotiropoulou (@spsot) November 28, 2019

One Twitter user took the funny video to another level claiming that it’s a cat!

Absolutely no one has watched The Forensic Files?

All are clueless about the concept of magnification?

That is clearly a print left by a Felis catus. Not one left by a Canis lupus familiaris.

The. Dog. Was. Framed. pic.twitter.com/SVxkW3IhBG — Phil Luttazi (@phil_luttazi) November 29, 2019

What do you think of this mischievous dog?