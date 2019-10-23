e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Nearly 3 million views for this mesmerising pomegranate peeling hack. Watch

Carefully chiseling out the upper portion, the fruit is being cut into portions in an anti- clockwise manner.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:15 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, NewDelhi
The video has gained immense response with 2.9 million views and almost 24 thousand retweets.
The video has gained immense response with 2.9 million views and almost 24 thousand retweets.(Twitter/@engineeringvids)
         

A juicy pomegranate in this chilly season while basking under the afternoon sun. Sounds like a perfect match! What if we tell you that peeling this special fruit does not have to take that much effort? A video posted on Twitter has gained momentum after showing the easiest way to peel a pomegranate! Carefully chiseling out the upper portion, the fruit is being cut into portions in an anti- clockwise manner. At the end the pomegranate looks like an open flower ready to eat!  

The video has gained immense response with 2.9 million views and almost 24 thousand retweets. People have come up with all sorts of reactions. Some were amazed by this new method while some gave hilarious comments about the process.

What do you think about this super easy way?

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 12:15 IST

tags
top news
Zakir Musa’s successor among 3 militants killed in Kashmir encounter
Zakir Musa’s successor among 3 militants killed in Kashmir encounter
Sourav Ganguly officially takes charge as 39th BCCI president
Sourav Ganguly officially takes charge as 39th BCCI president
Hong Kong legislature withdraws extradition bill that sparked violent protests
Hong Kong legislature withdraws extradition bill that sparked violent protests
18 terrorists killed, JeM launch pads destroyed in PoK strikes: Officials
18 terrorists killed, JeM launch pads destroyed in PoK strikes: Officials
US attorney supports India’s Art 370 move, compares PM Modi to Lincoln
US attorney supports India’s Art 370 move, compares PM Modi to Lincoln
Ganguly repeats 65-yr-old unique feat after taking over as BCCI president
Ganguly repeats 65-yr-old unique feat after taking over as BCCI president
Delhi man killed mother, disguised himself as homeless to avoid arrest
Delhi man killed mother, disguised himself as homeless to avoid arrest
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News