Nearly 3 million views for this mesmerising pomegranate peeling hack. Watch

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:15 IST

A juicy pomegranate in this chilly season while basking under the afternoon sun. Sounds like a perfect match! What if we tell you that peeling this special fruit does not have to take that much effort? A video posted on Twitter has gained momentum after showing the easiest way to peel a pomegranate! Carefully chiseling out the upper portion, the fruit is being cut into portions in an anti- clockwise manner. At the end the pomegranate looks like an open flower ready to eat!

How to effectively slice a pomegranate pic.twitter.com/WdeQwvqeMF — Engineering (@engineeringvids) October 19, 2019

The video has gained immense response with 2.9 million views and almost 24 thousand retweets. People have come up with all sorts of reactions. Some were amazed by this new method while some gave hilarious comments about the process.

I'd probably slice my palm-egranate. — mike. (@_mikeasaurus_) October 21, 2019

This is insane. I would’ve never thought of this. — Ryan Pinkston (@Ryan_Pinkston) October 20, 2019

Please don't let my dadi see this! — ZAMEEEER (@the_ZAMEEER) October 19, 2019

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 12:15 IST