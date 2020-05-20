e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Need a haircut? Try the jugaad technique by this desi uncle, netizens are loving it

Need a haircut? Try the jugaad technique by this desi uncle, netizens are loving it

The man, step by step shows how just with a comb, a blade and a paper clip one can give themselves a proper haircut.

it-s-viral Updated: May 20, 2020 11:44 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The man shows the simple objects required for cutting hair.
The man shows the simple objects required for cutting hair.(Twitter/@AnupKhaple)
         

The art of cutting hair is not something everyone can ace in a snap of the fingers. However, now, many are trying it while they’re staying indoors. When the Internet is brimming with clips of such haircut fails of humans as well as pets, one video of a man successfully acing it while using basic household items has grabbed the attention of netizens.

The clip starts with the man making a cape from a piece of newspaper so that the hair doesn’t fall on the clothes he is wearing. He then shows the simple objects required for cutting hair.

As the clip goes on, the man, step by step shows how just with a comb, a blade and a paper clip one can give themselves a proper haircut.

Check out the video and be amazed:

Shared on May 17, the post has garnered over 44,300 views and tons of surprised as well as appreciative comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop showering praise, others pointed out that it’s an old hack that has been used for generations.

Are you willing to try this technique?

