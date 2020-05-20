Need a haircut? Try the jugaad technique by this desi uncle, netizens are loving it

Updated: May 20, 2020 11:44 IST

The art of cutting hair is not something everyone can ace in a snap of the fingers. However, now, many are trying it while they’re staying indoors. When the Internet is brimming with clips of such haircut fails of humans as well as pets, one video of a man successfully acing it while using basic household items has grabbed the attention of netizens.

The clip starts with the man making a cape from a piece of newspaper so that the hair doesn’t fall on the clothes he is wearing. He then shows the simple objects required for cutting hair.

As the clip goes on, the man, step by step shows how just with a comb, a blade and a paper clip one can give themselves a proper haircut.

Check out the video and be amazed:

This is some next level jugaad 💇🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/koNq5DildI — Anup Kaphle (@AnupKaphle) May 17, 2020

Shared on May 17, the post has garnered over 44,300 views and tons of surprised as well as appreciative comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop showering praise, others pointed out that it’s an old hack that has been used for generations.

Nice guy. Perfect gentleman.



Aunty coming in to make sure he don't cut his ears off though — BAY-SRAA (@AnkitBesra) May 17, 2020

Purana Jugaad hai bhai, Hamare Babuji ney kuch ek do baar aisa experimentt hum par kiya tha.

Hair Trimmer naam ka cheez aisa hi jugaad ke mechanism sey kaam karta hai — ❄ Amritraj ❄ (@AmritrajP) May 18, 2020

Sent this to dad. My maa wasn't amused. 😂 — Not-Fiction (@startafresh4) May 18, 2020

This is very common among youths in northeast india specially in manipur.we did cut our hairs literally during higher secondary school time — Freudian Slip (@Iam_Danger989) May 18, 2020

This is brilliant idea ☝️☝️ — ` (@Jatthegrt) May 18, 2020

Are you willing to try this technique?