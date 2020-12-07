Nellie the doggo can’t decide to wear yellow bow or pink, so she did this

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 09:05 IST

If you’re looking for content to brighten up your day, then look no further. Here is a tweet about an absolutely adorable dog Nellie and her dilemma about selecting the bow that suits her the best. The post may not only make you grin but may also fill your heart up with utmost joy.

Shared on Twitter by WeRateDogs, the post has four images. The first two show Nellie wearing bows of two different colours – Yellow and Pink. The other two images show what she finally decides to put on.

Take a look at the tweet to know about the doggo’s “phenomenal decision”.

This is Nellie. She couldn’t choose between yellow or pink, so she went with both. 13/10 phenomenal decision pic.twitter.com/BM0v6ki6Vo — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) December 2, 2020

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 2.4 lakh likes. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some shared pictures of videos of their own pets, others wrote how cute Nellie looks. There were many who couldn’t stop commenting on her puppy eyes.

“I think I just heard my dog Shadow say “Whoa Nellie!” wrote a pet parent. “Are you kidding? Nellie invented puppy eyes confirmed,” expressed another. Here’s how others reacted:

OMG. IM IN LOVE. pic.twitter.com/63THPiOraY — Bunsen and Beaker (@bunsenbernerbmd) December 2, 2020

You look marvelous, Nellie. Enjoy.. All the colors a girl wants, you furshionista! pic.twitter.com/wXtXlFLM5U — Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) December 2, 2020

What do you think of the tweet?